Shots Fired: Ringling Bros. Is Tweeting That Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Might Be Having A Moment Now, But 80 Years Ago, He’d Be BEGGING To Lift Spherical Dumbbells In Their Circus

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s domination of pro-wrestling, acting, and bodybuilding has made him a beloved star on a global level. However, not everyone is impressed with his meteoric rise to success: Ringling Bros. is currently tweeting that Dwayne Johnson might be having a moment now, but 80 years ago, he’d be BEGGING to lift spherical dumbbells in their circus.

Shots fired, folks! Whether it’s true or just bitter jealousy, the Ringling Bros. are absolutely going off on Dwayne right now!

Earlier today, the Ringling Bros. official Twitter account suddenly began taking Dwayne Johnson to down a peg, alleging that if Dwayne was trying to start a career back between the 1920s and 1940s, he’d be knocking on Ringling’s doors, pleading for a chance to join their sideshow exhibition and heave heavy circular barbells, pull old tractors with a rope tied to his waist, and lift 6 pinup models at once with his outstretched arms.

Check out Ringling’s tirade against The Rock below.

Wow! This circus has zero qualms throwing shade against one of the most famous celebrities in the world!

Only time will tell if Dwayne claps back at Ringling Bros. or not, but what’s certain is that the circus has just made their opinion on The Rock’s success crystal clear. What do you think? Would The Rock have gotten on his hands and knees to beg the circus for a job if he was living in the early 20th century? Let us know in the comments!