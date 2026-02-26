Wow! This is sibling rivalry at its finest.
Sibling Rivalry: This Woman’s Subaru Has A Bumper Sticker That Says ‘Proud Army Mom’ And One That Says ‘Proud Taliban Mom’
- Disgusting: This Immigrant Working Forced Labor In An ICE Detention Center Is Robbing A US-Born Convict Of His 13-Cent-An-Hour JobDisgusting: This Immigrant Working Forced Labor In An ICE Detention Center Is Robbing A US-Born Convict Of His 13-Cent-An-Hour Job
- The ‘Punch’ Effect: IKEA Is Releasing A Stuffed Human Doll For People Who Were Abandoned By Their Mothers To Drag AroundThe ‘Punch’ Effect: IKEA Is Releasing A Stuffed Human Doll For People Who Were Abandoned By Their Mothers To Drag Around
- Reinventing The Dining Experience: This Cafe Modeled Their Payment System After Healthcare Billing So Chefs, Waiters, And Dishwashers Can Invoice You Separately For Completely Random Amounts Weeks To Months LaterReinventing The Dining Experience: This Cafe Modeled Their Payment System After Healthcare Billing So Chefs, Waiters, And Dishwashers Can Invoice You Separately For Completely Random Amounts Weeks To Months Later
- Unsettling: Your Amazon Package Came Too Fast