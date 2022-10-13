Snack Lovers Rejoice! Fritos Is Holding A Contest Where They Erase One Lucky Fritos Lover’s Memory So They Can Experience Eating A Frito For The First Time Again

If you’re a snack-aholic, you’re going to want to get in on this action: Fritos just announced they’re holding a contest where the winner gets to have their memory erased so they can experience eating a Frito for the first time again.

Whoa. This is such an amazing opportunity!

The rules of the contest are printed on the back of every bag of Fritos currently in stores, and they’re pretty simple. The text reads, “Wish you could experience the satisfying, salty crunch of Fritos corn snacks for the very first time again? Now you can! Fritos is erasing one lucky Fritos lover’s memory and then giving them the option to eat a bag of Fritos with absolutely no memory of how good they are so they can live the experience just like the very first time!”

If that’s not awesome enough, Fritos is also planning on live streaming the winner eating their “first” Frito to capture their speechless reaction and confused joy, so we can all vicariously experience what it would be like to try a Frito for the first time with no knowledge of what they taste like, where you are, who you are, or what anything is. Sounds like the whole world is really going to be the winner here!

As every Fritos lover knows, after you eat Fritos for the 600th or so time, the blast of flavor packed in every Frito starts to become so familiar that you begin to take munching down the world’s most perfect snack for granted. We all long to return to a simpler time when we weren’t jaded, a time when every Frito still packed a taste-tastic punch, and now you finally have a chance!

Wow. Fritos, you’ve really outdone yourselves with this one.

For most of us, our first Frito is just a faded memory from our childhood before our brains were even fully formed and barely capable of appreciating the signature flavor of the leading corn chip in the nation, so the opportunity to savor a Frito without any memory of what they taste like, or any other memories whatsoever, has the potential to be a highlight of one’s life. Bravo, Fritos, for giving your fans this opportunity.