So Important: Japan Has Introduced A New Seppuku Hotline For Samurai Considering Disemboweling Themselves After Dishonoring Their Lords

There’s nothing we love more than a story about society taking big steps for mental health, which is why this inspiring development has us on our feet cheering: Japan has introduced a new seppuku hotline for samurai considering disemboweling themselves after dishonoring their lords!

Absolutely incredible! This is truly such an important step in the right direction.

Starting next month, samurai who are going through a dark time and having thoughts of slicing open their own bellies with a short blade in accordance with ancient ritual can call a totally free number and get connected with a compassionate volunteer who will support them through their crisis. The Seppuku Crisis Line is easily accessibly from any phone, and the Japanese government has recruited a ton of amazing volunteers, including many trained mental health professionals and fellow samurai who have been through a similar experience.

“We try to remind the samurai that life doesn’t end when you bring shame to your family through treachery or cowardice—in fact, that’s when life truly begins,” said Hikaru Kimura, director of the crisis line and member of Japan’s official Ministry of Samurai’s Affairs. “Some of these warriors are in real desperate moments—some of them have even been banished from their lord’s court for their dishonorable behavior—so we try to remind them that they have options. They can always become ronin, or even explore new career paths that they might never have considered before, like cooking or sales.”

This is honestly so beautiful. Other countries take note, because Japan just set the bar for mental health care incredibly high. Here’s hoping other countries around the world follow their lead and start setting up hotlines for their disgraced samurai ASAP. Still, even this small win is absolutely amazing!