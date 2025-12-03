So Innocent: This 10-Year-Old Still Believes Santa Is An Asexual Being

If you still needed your daily dose of cuteness, you’re in luck, because a story about an absolutely adorable child is currently making the rounds online and it’s guaranteed to melt your heart: This 10-year-old still believes that Santa Claus is an asexual being!

This is so sweet! It’s completely adorable when little kids manage to hold on to that little bit of childhood innocence and continue to believe in magic and fairy tales like this!

Gordon Sykes is a fifth grader from Springfield, Massachusetts who loves soccer and is still under the adorable impression that Santa Claus is a completely sexless figure instead of the 24/7 fuck machine he is. While all adults know that Santa is getting laid basically all day every day with short breaks for Christmas-related planning and coordination, Gordon still lives in the fantasy world where Santa is a celibate man who cares more about delivering toys to children than satisfying his overpowering carnal desires.

When Gordon sees his gifts on Christmas morning, he’ll usually say something like, “Santa must have been up all night making these presents,” forcing all the older people in the room to bite their tongues to avoid giving away the fact that Santa probably spent most of the previous night trying out new sex positions with Mrs. Claus and their live-in boyfriend Pierre.

“I know 10 is a little old for Gordon to still believe that Santa is not fully governed by his insatiable desire for new and exotic sexual experiences, but I want him to be able to hold onto this fairy tale for as long as he can,” says Gordon’s mother, Claire. “For now, we’re doing everything we can to let him maintain that childish belief that Santa is not at all interested in sex. Last year on Christmas Eve, when Gordon heard Santa fucking Mrs. Claus on the roof, we said the noises were just Santa killing Blitzen because Blitzen had broken his leg and couldn’t help Santa deliver toys anymore. He seemed to buy it, but eventually we’re going to have to tell him about Santa’s unquenchable libido.”

If this isn’t the sweetest story you’ve read all year, you officially have no soul! While it’s only a matter of time before Gordon figures out that Santa is a sexual maniac who loves to fuck in most of the positions, for the time being it’s pretty much the cutest thing in the world that he’s still holding on to this little piece of childhood. If more people had the same innocent sense of wonder as Gordon, the world would be a better place!