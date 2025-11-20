So Relatable: This Woman Can’t Remember Why She Crabwalked Into The Room

If stories that hit a little too close to home tend to make you squirm then you might want to stop reading right now, because one woman in California is currently experiencing one of those little annoyances that is basically universal to every human being on Earth: This woman can’t remember why she crabwalked into the room.

Dang, talk about relatable! This is one of those situations that pretty much everyone goes through every now and then. This woman is basically all of us.

Sarah Fabian was just crabwalking around her house like we all do on a Sunday morning, taking care of various chores, when she found herself crabwalking into her bedroom and suddenly realizing she had completely blanked on what she had come in there to do. Sarah had to go through that all-too-familiar awkwardness of pausing for a full minute on all fours with her stomach facing the ceiling, trying desperately to remember what she had been meaning to do, before ultimately giving up and crabwalking backwards out of the room.

Ugh, did Sarah somehow find a video about our lives? The fact that this has happened to all of us is absolute proof that the struggle is real.

“I know I didn’t just crabwalk in there for no reason, but for the life of me I can’t remember what I wanted to do,” said Sarah, who might as well have been speaking for the whole human race considering how every last one of us has lived had this exact same moment countless times. “This is the most embarrassing thing that’s happened to me since last weekend when my friend Brian and I said goodbye to each other after meeting for coffee and then started slithering on our bellies in the same direction.”

It’s honestly eerie how much this woman is literally us. We fully predict that she’ll just be going about her business, doing the worm on the way to the supermarket when she’ll suddenly remember what she crabwalked into her bedroom to do and have to flip herself into a tabletop position to rush back there on all fours. It’s a tale as old as time. Keep fighting the good fight, Sarah. So many of us know exactly what you’re going through!