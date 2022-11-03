Social Media Nightmare: Some Bot Created An Instagram Account Imitating This Woman And All Her Friends Decided They Like The Fake Account Better

As our lives become increasingly online, we’re faced with new challenges and problems that arise from spending so much time on social media. Case in point: Some bot created an Instagram account imitating this woman and all her friends decided they like the fake account better.

This is so horrifying. What an absolute nightmare for this lady.

Two weeks ago, Chrissy Teller, a 29-year-old living in Virginia, noticed an Instagram account in her “suggested for you” section that had her exact profile picture and the handle “@c_teller_93_,” a clear knockoff of her own IG handle, “@cteller93.” The false account had already gained about 40 followers, so Chrissy quickly reported it as spam and posted a message on her story urging her friends to unfollow and report the fake account. Unfortunately for Chrissy, though, her story only encouraged more of her friends to follow the bot, which in turn led to the bot’s most recent post getting 85 likes, which is more than Chrissy ever gets on her pictures, even though they’re literally the exact same pictures.

How awful! Chrissy is literally living everyone’s worst social media fear right now.

Although Chrissy has sent repeated emails to Instagram to get the fake account taken down, the account remains up, and honestly, seems to be widely beloved by all her friends. Whenever the account posts a photo, whether it’s one ripped from Chrissy’s account or a spammy post about sunglasses, Chrissy’s friends eagerly comment with positive messages like, “You go girl!” and the fire emoji. And whenever the bot account comments something inscrutable on one of her friend’s pictures, like, “Hello sexy I am selling feet pics DM to comment for a good time,” her friends happily respond with replies like, “Omg classic!” and, “That’s so you.”

To make matters worse, Chrissy’s friends have even started tagging the bot in photos of Chrissy and apparently have a private group chat going, the contents of which Chrissy isn’t allowed to know about. Chrissy has asked her friends to unfollow the bot multiple times, but they’ve said that the bot’s deals on weight loss pills just can’t be beat, and that they would prefer to follow the bot instead of Chrissy unless she can get them a better deal on weight loss pills.

Wow. It looks like it’s time for Chrissy to get some new friends, because it seems like as long as this account is still active, her friends are going to side with the bot over her every single time. The rest of us can only shake our heads sadly and pray that something like this never happens to us. Sorry, Chrissy!