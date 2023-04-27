Some Good News At A Dark Time: Dad’s Making Lamb Burgers!

War. Recession. Climate change. Mass shootings. No one can be blamed for feeling cynical about the world right now. If you’ve been hoping for some good news for a change, you’re in luck, because this story proves that even in the darkest times, there’s always a silver lining to be found: Dad’s making lamb burgers!

Absolutely beautiful! No matter how bleak things seem, news like this is enough to keep you going!

In an era defined by uncertainty and chaos, coming home to find Dad shaping burger patties out of seasoned ground lamb and Mediterranean herbs is the best kind of break in the clouds anyone could hope for. While a push notification announcing the latest tragedy can ruin your day at any moment, Dad only makes lamb burgers like, once, maybe twice a year at most. Why Dad chose today of all days to shell out $15.99 per pound for ground lamb (nope, he didn’t cheap out and go to ShopRite, he went to the good butcher shop across town on his way home from work)? No one knows, but we’ll be damned if the lamb burgers, pickled red onions, and homemade tzatziki he made from a recipe he got from his super Greek coworker aren’t the perfect balm for intractable global decline.

Wow. Maybe everything will be okay after all.

For this brief moment, you can forget every doubt you’ve had about where the world’s heading, and whether our planet has a future worth living for at all. The only question you need to concern yourself with now is whether you’re hungry enough for one or two of Dad’s lamb burgers, because there’s enough room on the grill if you want two. And if not, that’s okay, too—he’ll just freeze the other patties for later.