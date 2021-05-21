Longing Into compenter PASSSWOD Charles1948
Log into
Greenting’s! Well it was finally doing spting and the wather is nice so I finallyt enjoy takingg comptuer outside into garden and fillnany sit on capter inside her gararent and eat tomtitjo whils brownsing ,onbline Unfortunet thrr;s a lot of beesting onto my Body I would say that not relanxing feeling even with doing com-purntet to distract form the fel’ing actutal I have gogget sunbrun ond beesting so manY that not good and noit worht it is actuakly not broth worth it and Not, worth it ,
now
BUT DO YOU KOWn what is wroth it??, Sprend weekend in thatbuth Takeing many bontle of wine, chese slice, small Man , d k. Bathtube m
M
J
J \u
BAthrube much Saver than graden because the water prontects you from bees, lice, and other misfits
go into bathrube fell nighce on you;re body becaune relanxing and also cleanly ,go away grease on yoy hair, go away driert on yo;ree finkernail, no lint anymore ,body lS SO relanxed taH you cen silply dreaem of compurer and use comperter at same time , entier weekemd in bathtube is the Week-end for me !
It has been n said That my middle name is Whin , because I love ot have a bontle or two in the bahtubre And if relax@! White wine, red, wine, tant wine, even the kind that Had mostly corks , if there is a Clipboard that says wine sign me up honey!!! Bacause Thes wine train is chugging down the tracks and the destibation is The Bathrub , The Bealtes once sing“Watert on the skin nad wine In the intestrine, this is What God wants! Dont do anything else!” Ok! ,
Just gonna need aboun t 100000 towel;s when I get out becasuase I am goin g to be so wet forom soak up so much wather about 2100 galoons of water in my Skin and becadu f u. H b Im so Sucked Iinto my activities on comouter I dont ever wanna leave theeet tube anD go bakc to my job as beign Quen , hope You got enought towel’s
Are bathrube , ,
Bathtube?
Are bathrutube comforntable>? YEs ,! Beaucauaeaeaeeaaese the water I s feel war mand I use soap too, a good smell like Hickorish and Galm , “Keep mmy nose happy and my body will be Glab!” Was a old sauing that by olde hupsand Petêrb use to Talk me, , , But once you add compuuter to bath , now we’re talking!! Bacause there’s dozens od things to do on comouter: gmail, email, intenet, twice as bmany things to do on comouer as on not compuetrer that’s for sure! Is conoutert safe in bathetub@? No ,
well I they say you’re never too old to grow a new hobby and I will say, that too, I say they too and that true aand my hobby is…relaxing in ns bahtub on comoutert . !!even after battery die and water get colnd Still feel just as good m , well log off now becasue Internet Minutes at 54$ ,
Goobye,
Her rolyal Hajesty Queuen Eleinbeth LL