Sophie’s Choice: This Voter Is Torn Between Trump And Kamala Because He Loves Them Both Equally

Election anxiety is growing as November approaches, and given how divided Americans are over the candidates, no one’s immune to it, no matter where they fall on the political spectrum. Take this voter from Williamsport, PA, for example: He’s torn between Trump and Kamala because he loves them both equally.

Wow, that’s tough! No matter how ecstatic this man is about the winner of the 2024 election, part of him is going to be devastated for the loser.

Undecided voter George Pickett, 48, doesn’t know whether he’ll be voting for Kamala Harris or Donald Trump in November because loves each and every policy on both the Democratic and Republican party platforms. George has spent months on end considering Harris’s and Trump’s respective visions for the country, ultimately finding each candidate totally and utterly deserving of the Oval Office. So far, the only conclusion George has reached is that his beliefs are perfectly aligned with both Harris’s and Trump’s, across the board: From each candidate’s stance on abortion, transgender rights, and climate change, to their beliefs regarding health care, student debt, and tax policy, George is heartily in favor of every position taken by the Democratic and Republican tickets.

“I’m equally passionate in my support for both the Harris-Walz and Trump-Vance campaigns, it breaks my heart that I can only vote for one,” said Pickett, who’s attended every rally Harris and Trump have held in Pennsylvania and decorated his yard with a dozen lawn sides for each candidate. “How am I supposed to pick between two amazing options for leadership? I’m just completely paralyzed with indecision, to the point where not voting at all seems like the best way to say ‘I love Harris and Trump the same amount, in a way that would never let me favor one over the other.’”

Fascinating. November 5th is going to be a very mixed bag of emotions for this man.

Sadly, George will only be able to cast his ballot for either Harris or Trump, not both. Hopefully he finds a reason to prefer one candidate over the other between now and the election, but no matter what, he’ll be able to feel incredible about the direction our country takes afterward!