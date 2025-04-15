Spoiling The Mood: This Woman’s Smart TV Keeps Turning On By Itself And Asking ‘Do You Want To Watch Frasier?’ Whenever She Shouts ‘Fuck Me Like You’re Frasier’ During Sex

So-called “smart” technology is supposed to make our lives better, but often it seems like it does quite the opposite. One example of how well-meaning tech advancements can be more of a burden than a blessing: This woman’s smart TV keeps turning on by itself and asking, “Do you want to watch Frasier?” whenever she shouts, “Fuck me like you’re Frasier!” during sex.

Ugh. That certainly has to spoil the mood.

Twenty-four-year-old biochemistry student Lindsay Horst’s love life has been plagued by awkward interruptions ever since she purchased the 55” LG smart TV that hangs on the wall of her studio apartment seven feet from her bed. While the TV’s 4k resolution and OLED technology offer stunning picture quality, Lindsay cannot figure how to shut off a “convenience” feature which automatically powers on the TV and opens a search query every time she demands that one of her sex partners, “Fuck [her] like [he’s] Frasier,” or, “Act more like Frasier.”

The second the TV turns on, the interruption of its bright light and annoying robotic voice saying, “I didn’t catch that. Do you want to watch Frasier?” immediately torpedoes the mood no matter how hot the Frasier roleplay sex was, causing Lindsay’s partner to lose his erection and spoiling her orgasm as the TV pulls up all of the episodes of Frasier available on streaming. After this splash of ice-cold water, no amount of Frasier-related dirty talk can rekindle the flame, even if Lindsay’s partner looks and acts almost exactly like the real Frasier Crane.

Not cool, LG. Why do these smart devices have to do so many things we never asked them to do?

Being a single woman in your 20s should be about exploring your sexuality with a variety of Frasier-like partners—not having your every erotic experience hijacked by an inanimate object. Tech companies, are you listening? People are sick of their devices interfering with their humanity. No, LG TV, we don’t want to watch Frasier season 5 episode 21, “Roz and the Schnoz.” We want to get off while a man goes down on us how Frasier would. Got it?