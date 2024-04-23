Stepping Up: Facebook Will Begin Conducting Automatic Wellness Checks For Anyone Still Using Facebook

Tech companies often get demonized as soulless and profit-driven, but one of the giants of the industry is going out of their way to prove the naysayers wrong: Facebook will begin conducting automatic wellness checks for anyone still using Facebook!

This is so beautiful to see. If more companies cared about their customers like this, the world would be a better place.

“At this point, we can’t think of a single healthy reason why anyone would still be using our platform, and we have no choice but to conclude that people still on Facebook are struggling with something dark,” said a statement released by the Facebook team, posted on the official social media accounts of its parent company Meta. “The typical Facebook newsfeed is composed almost exclusively of targeted ads for products you recently purchased online, posts about weight loss scams from high school friends whose accounts have been hacked, and sporadic updates from a former coworker you haven’t spoken to in seven years complaining about companies they feel have wronged them in some way. Any way you slice it, the people who still use Facebook are not living healthy, well-adjusted lives, and we want to let them know that we at Facebook are there for them.”

The Facebook team went on to lay out their plan for checking in on current Facebook users. The company will now automatically receive an alert when someone logs into their Facebook account, and will send that Facebook user a list of resources including affordable therapy options in their area and the number for the National Suicide Hotline.

As if this story weren’t beautiful enough, Meta CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg even delivered his own message of support to people still using the platform.

“Whatever horrific life circumstances or debilitating mental health conditions are currently compelling you to go on Facebook to look at things like status updates from your aunt that just say, ‘lunch with greg and. his niece,’ we just want you to know that we understand you are struggling, and we want to help,” Zuckerberg said in an impassioned video message he posted on Instagram earlier today. “Meta cares deeply about its customers, even the ones that are still using Facebook for some tragic reason.”

This is officially the most uplifting story you’re going to read all day! It’s so awesome when companies show up for their customers to support them during difficult times. Kudos to everyone at Facebook for checking in on their current user base, and here’s hoping that more companies follow their lead in the future!