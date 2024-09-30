Still Pretty Honorable: This Man Serves His Country By Just Being A Regular Guy

While there’s no doubt that our military service members deserve our respect and admiration for putting their lives on the line to protect us, there are other perfectly respectable ways to give back to our nation. Here’s one shining example of how a person can answer the call of duty without ever picking up a weapon: This man serves his country by just being a regular guy.

Hey, being a regular-ass dude is still pretty honorable, right?

Twenty-nine-year-old Amazon delivery driver Kadin Reese may not be the type of hero they make movies about, but that doesn’t mean he’s not serving his country just by being a normal person with a regular haircut who doesn’t do crimes and nods at strangers when he walks by them. Nearly every day, Kadin buys a Powerade and a Kit Kat at his local bodega (supporting the economy—helpful) and pays New York City’s 8.875% sales tax (which presumably pays for schools, libraries, and other important institutions). He then spends eight hours behaving normally by delivering packages while listening to podcasts and music (paid Apple Music subscription—supporting the arts), after which he heads home, where he feeds his cat and watches Netflix. To top it all off, Kadin never does any types of spying/espionage against America, burns the flag, or even THINKS about committing any terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

Amazing! Kadin, we salute you.

On the surface, Kadin may not seem as honorable as, say, the Navy SEAL team who took out Osama bin Laden, but there are actually plenty of parallels between being an elite warfighter and being regular. Navy SEALs complete rigorous training to gain the skills needed to survive dangerous missions—Kadin tries to hit the gym at least four times a month (staying healthy keeps our hospitals from getting overwhelmed and insurance costs down). Navy SEALs have a high risk of injury or death while deployed—Just last week Kadin had his foot run over by a tourist on a Bird scooter while attempting to deliver a Roku (his foot turned a little yellow). The families of Navy SEALs must endure long periods of deployment without knowing where their service member is or when they’re coming home—Kadin isn’t allowed to text his girlfriend while at work due to company policy (he occasionally does it anyway, but still).

Hey, maybe regular guys like Kadin don’t need their own cemetery or anything, but a little salute or a, “Thank you for your service of being normal” wouldn’t hurt every now and then!

If you’re looking for a way you can serve your country but you aren’t quite sure becoming a sniper or fighter pilot is for you, Kadin is a great example of how a little bit of not being a weirdo who does insane shit can go a long way towards strengthening our nation. Hats off to America’s war heroes and regular guys alike.