Swifties Rejoice! Taylor Swift Just Dropped A ‘Travis’s Version’ Of Her Latest Album That Will Have Travis Kelce Attempting To Sing Along Without Really Knowing The Lyrics Or How It’s Supposed To Go

If you’re a Swiftie, you’ve no doubt been listening to Life of a Showgirl nonstop since it was released. But what if we told you it just got even better? That’s right, Taylor just dropped a “Travis’s Version” of her latest album that will have Travis Kelce attempting to sing along without really knowing the lyrics or how it’s supposed to go.

Yessssss! This is why she is the GOAT!

Never one to just drop an album and be done with it, Taylor is known for treating her fans to all sorts of alternate recordings, album cover variants, and limited goodies to collect and savor with every release. But “Life of a Showgirl: Travis’s Version” marks the first time that her future husband is going to hop on the mic and mumble along cluelessly to her songs as if he’s hearing them for the first time. The album was just released on LP in eight different colors of vinyl, a limited edition cassette, and a digital release which includes 12 bonus tracks of Travis Kelce getting frustrated that he’s having a hard time singing along and slamming stuff around in the studio!

Welp, better get those credit cards ready, because the treasure trove of new Taylor/Travis material that just got released sounds like a must-have!

Every new T-Swift album isn’t just an album, it’s an event, and this one is just getting started. Check out the samples and let us know which versions you like better: The original studio versions with Taylor singing the correct lyrics perfectly, or the version where Travis tunelessly tries in vain to keep up. This. Is. PERFECT.