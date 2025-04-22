Technology Win! This QR Code Has A Wife

We’ve grown so accustomed to technological advancements happening every day that it takes a lot for one to really jump out, but here’s one that’s bound to blow your mind: This QR code has a wife.

Incredible. This is a major technology win!

The amazing QR code, which links to 5-year-old CDC handwashing instructions from during the COVID-19 pandemic, was married last Friday, making it the first QR code in history to pull off such a remarkable feat. Even more impressive, the QR code’s bride isn’t another QR code, but a human woman who says she was attracted to her husband due to “how easy it was to scan him and how useful the information he linked to was.” The QR code’s new wife is also quite conventionally attractive (not that it makes a difference one way or another, but it’s just sort of interesting).

This is not only the biggest advancement for QR codes since they were invented in 1994, but also possibly the biggest technological win of the decade. Now that the human/QR code marriage barrier has been crossed, it’s only a matter of time before we start seeing similar romantic relationships developing between humans and website URLs or Wi-Fi networks. While it may be decades before humans can actually procreate with QR codes, a QR code experiencing marital bliss is obviously a very important first step towards that reality.

Wow. This QR code is one lucky code!

So, what do you think? How would you feel if you knew the QR code you just scanned at a restaurant to bring up their menu had a spouse? Would it make you feel weird, or would you be impressed? Let us know in the comments!