The 4 Main Problems Facing Society (By Ethan Hawke)

There are a lot of problems in the world today and I have identified the top four. Once we fix these, we can move on to the other ones. But fixing these is definitely the top priority for society.

1. Infrastructure

The infrastructure is a disaster and a main problem for sure. Without proper infrastructure, everything fails. A road is only as good as you can go on it. How can I get to Europe if the bridge is closed for repair? As I’ve stated, infrastructure is crucial.

2. Hair loss

My heart goes out to the bald. But they need to realize some people look better bald. Until we boost the esteem of the balded community, this will remain a massive problem, as hair loss is a leading cause of suicide and opioid addiction. I have yet to hear a major world leader talking about this. I do hope this changes soon.

3. Self interest

Where is the love for our fellow man?!?!! Brothers and sisters, stop getting caught up in your own narcissism! We must put others before ourselves, as that is the only way! Self interest is a problem with deep roots. But I know that we can stop it.

4. Terrorism

A society without terrorism sounds pretty good doesn’t it? Yes. That’s why terrorism has got to be stopped. Nothing ruins a good day as fast as remembering terrorism. If you’re thinking of committing it, please email me at [email protected], and I will talk you out of it. There are better ways to let go of your anger (yelling, punching a pillow, wind sprints in the yard). I promise.