The Anti-Woke Backlash Continues: Coca-Cola Has Deleted The Part Of Their Website Describing How Two Men Can Take A Bath Together In A Tub Filled With Coke Zero

The Trump administration has already made waves by attempting to dismantle DEI and inclusivity initiatives in the government, and now private sector appears to be on a similar mission as companies fear backlash for appearing too “woke.” The latest example of this scramble to avoid the anti-woke mob: Coca-Cola has deleted the part of their website describing how two men can take a bath together in a tub filled with Coke Zero.

Dang. Looks like yet another brand is bowing to the pressure of our country’s rightward swing!

Users on X first noticed the change on Coke’s homepage late last night, with an LGBT activist tweeting, “Well, looks like Coke folded to the MAGA mob. The entire section on their site describing how two guys can hop in a tub together and fill it up with Coke Zero is gone.” Another user posted a screencap of the now-deleted page, which shows a photo of two men sharing a bathtub full of bubbling Coca-Cola. The page explains, “Two men sharing a bathtub filled with Coke Zero is natural, and while it doesn’t have to be a sexual experience, it certainly can be! So the next time you and a bro are looking for a low-key, chill activity to do on a Friday night in, why not try buying 20-30 two-liter bottles of Coke Zero and getting down and fizzy with a fellow male? And if it goes somewhere naughty, hey, Coca Cola doesn’t judge!”

Responses to the news from the MAGAsphere varied. One X user proclaimed, “I can finally switch from regular Coke to Coke Zero now that this woke nonsense is gone!” while another stated, “I have nothing against two men bathing together in Coke Zero, but Coke should have said it was OK for straight couples to do this as well. I just don’t think gays should get special treatment.”

Wow. It seems like the pendulum is definitely swinging the other way when it comes to brands embracing progressive ideals!

So, what do you think? Will you be switching to RC Cola for your homosexual bathing needs, or are you OK with brands like Coke choosing to stay out of the fray of divisive social issues in order to sell products? Let us know in the comments!