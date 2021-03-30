The Curse Continues: A Fifth Mule Has Drowned In The New England Aquarium’s Mule Tank

Two or three could just be bad luck, but five? Something here isn’t right.

Aquarium workers received a terrible shock today when their routine morning check of the exhibits revealed that the aquarium’s star mule, Chomper, who just the day before was playfully thrashing in the water and sputtering his trademark gasps, had mysteriously drowned at some point overnight. Worse still, this is far from the first such loss: Since its installation in late 2019, the mule tank has seen no less than four other mules meet sudden, tragic ends. Workers initially attributed the death of the first mule to old age, but suspicions were raised after an otherwise healthy young mule named Galileo died not longer after. A full autopsy was performed on Galileo’s body, and the surprise discovery of water inside his lungs brought aquarium officials to the troubling conclusion that something, or perhaps even someone, was drowning their mules.

The aquarium has spared no expense trying to fortify security to protect their remaining mules, but despite installing security cameras at every entrance to the exhibit hall and locking access to the mule tank’s interior behind an electronic keycard system, whatever managed to kill Chomper did so without leaving a trace. Perhaps most strangely, the mules seem to be the only specimens suffering these deadly misfortunes—even the slow, relatively defenseless parrotfish that share a tank with the mules have been left entirely unscathed. It’s as though some malevolent specter is picking off these poor mules for sport, and as improbable as that may be, it’s seeming more and more like the only explanation left.