The Cycle Continues: You Just Spilled On The Thing You Just Washed Because You Just Spilled On It

Let’s just agree that things haven’t been easy lately. America faces economic turmoil. The war in Ukraine rages on. And to make matters worse, you just spilled on the thing you just washed because you just spilled on it.

Just heartbreaking.

Although you thought washing the shirt you spilled coffee on this morning would free you from the prison of the stain, you have sadly re-entered the vicious cycle by means of eating lunch. What good is your Tide Stick when dinner’s always around the corner?

You spill. You wash. You spill again. If only fate were not so cruel.

Not to blame the victim, but you must recognize your own role in this ongoing nightmare. You’re the one who insists on wearing a white shirt. You should understand by now that you are a slob, and if you want to break free from these shackles, you need to stick to dark gray and navy blue.

Of course, even if you took an etiquette course or changed your wardrobe entirely, it’s unlikely someone with your susceptibility to spills could ever truly be free from this painful pattern. You are a slave both to your stains and to the washing machine that removes them. How tragic.