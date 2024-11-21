The Election Fallout Continues: This Woman Is Refusing To Sleep With Her Husband Because He Is Donald Trump

The presidential election may finally be over, but it’s still managing to tear friends and families apart. The latest example? This woman is refusing to sleep with her husband because he is Donald Trump.

Oof. And you thought it was bad when your cousin said he wasn’t coming to Thanksgiving.

While this woman and her husband once enjoyed a life of romantic wining and dining together all over the world and shared a scintillating sexual chemistry for many years, the more her husband was Donald Trump, the more she got “the ick.” For the sake of their marriage, she did her best to laugh off his being Donald Trump as a harmless hobby, but something about the recent election had him doubling down and seemingly being Donald Trump more than ever. Finally, unable to conceal her revulsion at the fact that her husband could be a man who has been credibly accused of multiple sexual assaults, publicly demeaned women numerous times, and instigated a violent attempted coup, she couldn’t stand it any longer and cut him off from sex altogether.

Yep, for the foreseeable future it looks like this man will be sleeping on the couch unless he plans to stop being Donald Trump. But once someone is Donald Trump, it seems like they generally tend to stay that way no matter how many consequences pile up.

Damn. Come on, bro, your wife is beautiful! Are you sure there’s nothing you can do to change?

