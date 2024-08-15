The End Of His Prime: This Man No Longer Has The Fertile Imagination And Boundless Creative Energy To Build His Own Subway Sandwich And Has To Order From The Regular Menu

Aging can be a truly unforgiving process, and this story about the ravages of time is devastating proof: This man no longer has the fertile imagination and boundless creative energy to build his own subway sandwich and has to order from the regular menu.

Absolutely heartbreaking. The prime of this man’s life is officially over.

In his youth, Keegan Morehouse used to build custom Subway sandwiches that were as innovative as they were delicious. “I would come up with insane combinations, like turkey and roast beef with banana peppers, lettuce, onions, and honey mustard, but now my mind just feels like a dry well,” Kagan says of his brutal creative slump. “Let’s face it, building your own sandwich is a young man’s game, and I’m just not young anymore.”

According to Keegan, when he was 19 years old he once built a sandwich that had salami and pepperoni and chicken—a combination so out there and avant-garde that the Subway employee making his sandwich raised his eyebrows and said, “Whatever man, it’s your sandwich.”

“My orders weren’t just innovative, they were considered blasphemous,” says Keegan. “Now all I can do is ask for the Italian BMT or Subway Melt. It’s completely humiliating.”

Keegan has attempted all sorts of methods to try to recapture the creative spark in his sandwich-creation process, but nothing’s worked. “I tried reading that book The Artist’s Way, and at first I thought it was working. I stayed up all night creating this sandwich that I thought was original and groundbreaking, but by the time I finished I realized I had just recreated the Veggie Delite. I think I need to accept that the days of building my own sandwich are over.”

Dang. You’ve got to feel for this guy. Even though this is part of the normal aging process, that doesn’t make it any less painful. While Keegan can still try to build his own sandwiches as a hobby, his days of imagining truly delicious and satisfying Subway orders are behind him. Sooner or later we all need to resign ourselves to selecting pre-built sandwiches directly off the Subway menu. It might be depressing, but as Keegan has learned, it’s an unavoidable fact of life.