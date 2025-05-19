The Most Human AI Yet: Apple Just Announced That Siri Will Now Spend Three Hours Paralyzed With Fear About Sounding Stupid Before Responding To Any Request

As artificial intelligence continues to improve, one company just debuted a product with seriously humanoid qualities: Apple just announced that Siri will now spend three hours paralyzed with fear about sounding stupid before responding to any request.

What a game changer. This is the most realistically human AI yet!

As the tech giant revealed in a press conference earlier today, Apple’s next update will give Siri the same crippling anxiety people experience when faced with completing a basic task. For instance, if you ask Siri for directions, she’ll spend several hours drafting and re-drafting what she’ll say in the Notes app, needlessly stressing over word choices that no one else would notice. Then, Siri will quietly rehearse the directions to herself, double-checking various pronunciations on Safari so she doesn’t sound like an idiot. After finally completing your request, Siri will turn off for three more hours, during which she will berate herself for managing to come off like a loser anyway and fall asleep into an unpleasant depression nap.

Wow. Siri is literally just like us! Perhaps that AI takeover is coming sooner than we thought, because this is way too lifelike.