The Next ‘Space Jam’? Scottie Pippen Has Written A Movie Where He’s Cousins/Roommates With Foghorn Leghorn

Get excited, Space Jam fans, because it looks like there just might be another movie in the works starring a ‘90s Chicago Bulls player and a Looney Tunes character: Scottie Pippen has announced that he’s written a movie where he’s cousins/roommates with Foghorn Leghorn.

Whoa!

In a press release earlier today, six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen proudly revealed that he has finished writing a movie called Cousin Trouble (Mars Jam) that will star himself and Foghorn Leghorn, the southern-talking rooster from the Looney Tunes. Pippen announced that he’s been working on the 34-page script since he retired in 2008, and that he couldn’t be more excited to play cousins/roommates with Foghorn Leghorn in what he promises will be a “realistic portrayal of cousins/roommates life, and Michael Jordan won’t be in it at all.”

“In the movie me and Foghorn Leghorn are cousins/roommates. We fight all the time because he’s always getting chicken feed in my Doritos, and chicken feed is disgusting/smells,” explained Pippen in the press release. “Anyway, me and Foghorn’s problems only get worse when our apartment burns down. With only two days’ notice, we scramble to find a new apartment. Fortunately, we find one. Unfortunately, it’s on Mars.”

“So then me and Foghorn go up to Mars where our new landlord is Scrooge McDuck,” continued Pippen. “Foghorn knows Scrooge McDuck from Bird College, where they were once roommates/nemeses. So that’s not good. Then me and Foghorn go to pay rent, but we realize we don’t have any Mars Bucks, so we challenge Scrooge McDuck to basketball. If we win, we keep the apartment. If we don’t, we get turned into asteroids. Fortunately, we win easily and without Michael Jordan’s help, since he isn’t even there. Also, I score all the points without even needing a long cartoon arm, and Lola Bunny is dating me, not Bugs Bunny, who isn’t there either.”

Pippen then shared a snippet of the script in hopes of attracting the interest of movie studios:

Awesome!

If any studio execs out there want to produce what could very well be the next Space Jam, you better get in touch with Pippen ASAP. Here’s hoping that someday we’ll get to see this on the big screen!