‘The Pitt’ Fans, Rejoice! Noah Wyle Just Announced This Season Will Feature The Doctors Racing Against Time To Give A Busload Of 5’8” Guys Emergency Leg Lengthening Surgery

As if The Pitt wasn’t brilliant enough already, its lead actor has confirmed the show’s sophomore season is upping the ante in a way that’s bound to cement its status as the greatest medical drama of all time: Noah Wyle just announced this season will feature the doctors racing against time to give a busload of 5’8” guys emergency leg lengthening surgery.

Wow, The Pitt simply cannot stop outdoing itself! Check on the Dr. Robby stan in your life, because they are probably doing backflips over this news!

Yesterday, Noah Wyle took to Instagram to reveal that the climax of The Pitt’s second season will see the E.R.’s staff pushed to their limits when a bus arrives at the hospital to drop off over three dozen 5’8” men in need of emergency leg lengthening surgery. Check it out below:

We have chills already! The cold, hard realities of working in an E.R. sure make for amazing television!

We feel bad for whoever’s competing against The Pitt at the Emmys next year, because this show is about to win every single award. Here’s to Noah Wyle for this incredible sneak peek at what’s to come on TV’s best show!