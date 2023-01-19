The Saga Continues: JK Rowling Just Revealed That Dumbledore Actually Isn’t Gay And She Would Know Because She Gave Him A Handjob Once And He Was Def Into It

Although it’s been more than two decades since the first Harry Potter book debuted, the author the series continues to delight readers with frequent revelations about the characters’ lives, and her latest update is no exception: JK Rowling just revealed that Dumbledore actually isn’t gay and she would know because she gave him a handjob once and he was def into it.

Amazing! Being a Harry Potter fan is truly the gift that keeps on giving!

The author took to Twitter to share the exciting new information earlier this week:

Wow! Thanks to JK Rowling for such a fascinating update about a beloved character! What incredible surprises will the Wizarding World have for us next?