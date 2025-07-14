The Woke Virus Continues To Spread: This Government Agency Is Attempting To Solve The Problems It Was Created To Solve In Order To Make Life Better For The Taxpayers Who Fund It

If you’re on the lookout for the next way that the woke mind virus is going to infect our society and try to achieve its stated goal of “making the world a better place,” look no further than this terrifying development: This government agency is attempting to solve the problems it was created to solve in order to make life better for the taxpayers who fund it.

And there you have it, folks. The socialists have finally taken over.

That’s right, this Marxist’s wet dream of an organization sucks up tax dollars from hardworking Americans—who could be using that money on Gatorade and tires—in order to fund its sick mission of making life better for them. By paying salaries to government employees who specialize in solving societal problems that the private sector ignores, this agency allows their depraved agenda to run rampant: these woke menaces want to improve the lives of as many people as possible through their work simply because they believe “it’s the government’s job to help society.”

Driven by their supposed desire to “improve our country,” the woke zombies who are employed by this throwback to Soviet Communism have dedicated their lives to radical leftist ideologies such as “social work,” “public administration,” and even “law.” These virtue-signaling commies can rake in 60, 70, and even 80 thousand dollars a year just for using their education and skill sets to work together to attempt to effectively solve problems faced by the citizens of the communities they live in, all to spread “comfort,” “safety,” “security,” and other pathetic symptoms of the woke virus.

Absolutely despicable. This must be stopped before it’s too late.

Be vigilant. If you see this agency in your city trying to help the people who fund it, say something. We all have to accept that the government is going to take our money and use it to fund various things against our will, but if one of those things is attempting to make our lives better, they’d better be ready for a fight.