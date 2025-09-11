The Woke Virus Spreads: This Bass Pro Shops’ Bathroom Stall Is Handicap Accessible

What happened with Cracker Barrel could happen anywhere, so as wokeness and DEI rear their heads in new and unexpected places every day, it’s important to remain vigilant for signs that your favorite brands are becoming infected with this modern-day plague. The woke virus’ latest infection? This Bass Pro Shops’ bathroom stall is handicap accessible.

Patriots, this is a call to arms. We can’t let Bass Pro go woke on our watch.

Yep, what was once a proudly American business has apparently been overrun with diversity crap, as the men’s bathroom stall at Bass Pros’ Hermantown, MN store has bent the knee to special interest groups and built a bathroom stall that’s large enough to accommodate a wheelchair. This shrine to Chairman Mao even has those grab bars on the side of the toilet to allow disabled customers to proudly sit on the communist throne that is the Bass Pro Shops’ men’s room commode.

What, wasn’t there a Red Robin or some other Woke Joke business nearby with a handicap toilet? Can non-disabled men no longer have a place where they can be non-disabled men, taking dumps in a more cramped, grab-bar-free public restroom stall when the urge to crap hits them while browsing trolling motors? It’s crazy to see an All-American brand like Bass Pro start pandering to a minority group that likely only makes up like 20% of their demographic, tops.

This really makes our blood boil.

But as easily as Bass Pro can make a bathroom stall handicap accessible, they can make it handicap inaccessible. Let’s see how long this woke toilet lasts if the everyday Americans who built Bass Pro Shops into the brand they are today refuse to use it. You don’t want to become the next Bud Lite, do you Bass Pro? Didn’t think so…