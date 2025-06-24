There Goes His Night: This Guy Just Flipped Over The Menu And Found It Is Blank

A truly tragic story is currently unfolding at Gulliver’s Bistro in Chicago, and it’s guaranteed to change the way its victim sees the world forever: This guy just flipped over the menu and found it is blank.

Absolutely devastating. This man’s night is completely ruined, and it’s unlikely he will ever recover.

Thirty-four-year-old Matt Schenker had just sat down for a meal at Gulliver’s with his wife and children when he was shocked and horrified to discover that the restaurant’s entire menu consisted of a single page with only five appetizers, six entrees, and a small selection of beer and soft drinks. Despite a desperate search on the other side of the menu, he was unable to locate additional options.

“When I first saw the items on the menu, I was like, ‘Okay these look fine, but let’s see what’s on page two.’ But there was no page two, which is bullshit,” Matt explained while visibly fighting back tears. “You’re telling me that my only choices for dinner are seared halibut, roasted chicken, braised lamb, veggie risotto, cacio e pepe, a hamburger, a garden salad with fennel, a Caesar salad, and a paella with seasonal seafood? What if I want pizza, or something else amazing that I can’t think of right now? I could understand if this were prison and I were being punished for a horrible crime, but this is supposed to be a family restaurant!”

If your heart isn’t breaking for this poor man right now, you officially have no soul.

While Matt’s family managed to find items on the oppressively small menu to eat, Matt remains completely despondent, and it’s easy to understand why. If these are his only options, then there’s no way his dinner is going to be perfect, which is what he deserves. “There could be something a million times better than all of these things, but we’ll never know because they ended the menu after one page,” Matt added as tears began pouring down his face. “I wish I’d never been born, or that I’d been born into a better world where everything went right for me all the time.”

Sadly, it’s becoming all-too-common for cruel restaurants to force their diners to choose from increasingly small menus with no additional options on the back. Here’s hoping the American people get together and start a mass movement to demand that restaurants always offer them huge menus full of all the best food in the world. It’s not just the right thing to do, it’s the only way to create a world that’s truly committed to peace and justice!