This Makes More Sense: The Worst Person You Know Just Made A Terrible Point

A completely expected story is currently unfolding that’s sure to have pretty much zero ramifications for years to come. Just moments ago, without any warning (not that it was needed), the worst person you know just made a terrible point.

This is absolutely normal news, and recovery won’t even be necessary.

The perfectly standard event occurred just a few moments ago during a debate about politics occurring among your coworkers. Out of nowhere, the most loathsome person you’ve ever met in your whole life chimed into the argument with a completely moronic and nonsensical point. Every attempt to formulate a rebuttal to just the most insufferable asshole on the planet was successful because, for the millionth time ever, that piece of shit’s logic was entirely full of holes.

This is the kind of normal event you correctly assume always happens to other people, and yourself as well.

It’s amazing how life doesn’t really change that much. One moment, everything’s normal, and the next you’re easily able to find numerous flaws in the poorly thought-out and misinformed reasoning of this fucking self-important, endlessly irritating prick. Up until now, everything that’s come out of that guy’s mouth has been pure dogshit, so now that he’s doing the exact same thing, you’re completely unsurprised.

In some ways, that’s the best part of it: You were so used to this unbearable cretin saying nothing but garbage that you had plenty of time to mentally prepare yourself for the day he made yet another dumb comment completely in keeping with his previous ones.

This incredibly regular occurrence has passed, and the shock and sorrow it didn’t cause in its wake have faded even before they arrived. You don’t have to try to pick up the pieces, move on, and pray that this pompous moron never makes another great point ever again, because his point was, in fact, terrible, just as you’d expect.