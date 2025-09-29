Thoughtful: Amazon Is Now Offering Discreet Shipping For All Their Packages If You Feel Guilty About Using Amazon But Still Do Anyway

In a time when most corporations are focused on squeezing every dollar they can out of consumers, it’s so refreshing to see businesses that still put their customers first: Amazon is now offering discreet shipping for all their packages if you feel guilty about using Amazon but still do anyway.

Wow, Amazon gets it! What an awesome way to have your customer’s back!

Effective this week, Amazon shoppers who feel conflicted over Amazon’s treatment of their workers, impact on the environment, and negative effect on independent businesses can spend an additional $6.99 to have their purchases sent to them in Amazon logo-free boxes so no one knows they’re using Amazon. Not only will discreet packaging omit all signs of Amazon’s branding, but so will the Amazon drivers and vehicles tasked with delivering them, who will instead wear uniforms and drive trucks with decals bearing the names of mom-and-pop stores located within each customer’s respective area code. Even further, purchases from Amazon will appear as ‘SMALL COMMUNITY-MINDED BIPOC-OWNED BUSINESS’ on customers’ credit card statements in case users want to hide their Amazon habit from those with whom they share a bank account.

According to marketing researchers at Amazon, customers were more likely to push aside ethical concerns about giving their money to Jeff Bezos when presented with the option for discreet shipping, as it allowed them to receive all the benefits of using Amazon without having to reckon with their own values every time an Amazon driver rang their doorbell to drop off basic goods readily available at countless stores nearby. For the peace of mind that comes with making your neighbors think you’re the type of person who won’t capitulate to unchecked capitalism for convenience’s sake, that’s a pretty great bargain!

What a win-win for customers and Amazon alike! Ethical consumerism just got that much easier to signify, and we are so here for it. These days, it’s rare to see a company that cares about the customer experience in meaningful ways like this. Simply put, Amazon just raised the bar, and we’re about to start loading up our cart!