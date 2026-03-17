Toxic Masculinity At Its Worst: This Man’s Body Has A Penis And Testicles Hanging Right Off Of It

There’s toxic masculinity, and then there’s this:

This man’s body has a penis and testicles hanging right off of it.

This is NOT a good look.

Devin Reed of Cambridge, Massachusetts might as well be waving a flag that says “I’M TOXIC” on it, because he’s got a penis and testicles that are dangling right down off of his body in the place between his legs where his vagina or small patch of nothing is supposed to be.

When he’s in public, he tries to hide them with underwear. He tries to hide them with pants. He puts a towel in his lap whenever he gets an erection.

But none of those things can hide the truth.

He’s got a penis, and he’s got testicles, and they are DIRECTLY attached to his body, which makes it pretty clear he doesn’t see any problem with having them.

And they are ALWAYS flopping around.

This man has a wrinkly, hairy scrotum that is FILLED with two egg-sized testicles and a penis, glans and all, draped down over them. We can only imagine what kind of SPERM, URINE, and other toxic male chemicals and waste products are inside of these awful organs.

YUCK.

There is simply no room for this kind of thing in today’s society. Full stop.

But do you want to know the worst part?

There are men (and even women) out there who will applaud this. Celebrate it. Admire it. Young boys will see these penis and testicles and think, “I want those hanging off my body too.” Toxic masculinity is like a virus, and once you’ve got the bug, things like having a penis and testicles RIGHT THERE BETWEEN YOUR LEGS become normalized.

It’s the media. It’s our culture. It’s pornography. It’s anatomy textbooks.

But no matter how much you’ve been conditioned, remember: This is NOT normal.

And this is not OK.