Transparency Win! Zola Has Added An RSVP Option That Says Not Only Will You Not Be Attending The Wedding, But You Pity The Person Who Invited You Because You Don’t View Them As A Friend

One of the country’s leading wedding planning companies just made a major change that’s going to improve the wedding industry forever: Zola has added an RSVP option that says not only will you not be attending the wedding, but you pity the person who invited you because you don’t view them as a friend.

Hell. Yes. There’s finally a way to be as transparent as possible when your weird acquaintances who you don’t like that much decide to invite you to their weddings for some reason!

As of this morning, wedding invitations sent through Zola will allow recipients to respond with “Attending,” “Not Attending,” or “Not Attending, And Honestly It’s Pretty Sad That You Thought I Would Want To Come Because We’re Really Not That Close. It’s Baffling To Me That You Thought I Would Want To Be At Your Wedding. Don’t You Have Closer Friends? We Barely Talk, And If Someone Were To Ask Me To List My Closest Friends You Would Absolutely Not Be On That List. I Feel Sad That You Don’t Have More Friends. Have A Great Wedding, I Guess.” The company has pointed out that this new option will allow potential wedding guests to be as honest as possible when they are placed in the awkward position of realizing that the person inviting them does not have a particularly deep roster of close personal friends.

“For far too long, RSVP responses to wedding invitations have limited the ways people can express pity and disgust with the losers who send invites to casual acquaintances like friends-of-friends or colleagues they almost never see outside of the workplace,” Zola wrote in an Instagram post announcing their amazing new RSVP options. “Zola is now offering you an automated, stress-free way to let a betrothed couple know that you feel bad for them if they have somehow gotten it into their heads that they play a major role in your life.”

This is so awesome. These are the kinds of the innovations and visionary ideas that have made Zola a leader in the digital wedding planning space!

As if this weren’t amazing enough, Zola has also announced that it plans to expand its list of potential invitation responses even further, so that recipients can select options like “Attending, But Only Because Your Hot Cousin Will Be There And We Are Planning On Having Sex After The Wedding. I Do Not Like You Personally,” and “Attending, But Not Optimistic About The Prospects Of This Marriage Lasting A Particularly Long Time.”

Other wedding companies take note: THIS is the level of flexibility and transparency you should be offering to your users. Major kudos to Zola for finally making it easy to let people know that you find them pathetic. We can’t wait to use this option the next time some rando invites us to their wedding!