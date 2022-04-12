Trouble In Paradise? Michelle Obama Just Tweeted ‘More Like Barack O-Boring’ And Joined A Facebook Group Called ‘Wife’s Mischief’

You didn’t hear it from us, but it looks like one of America’s most prominent power couples may be going through a bit of a rough patch. Michelle Obama just tweeted “More like Barack O-Boring” and joined a Facebook group called “Wife’s Mischief.”

Yikes! It seems like there might be a bit of tension brewing between Barack and Michelle!

Michelle’s tweet immediately went viral and received thousands of comments, including a widely shared response from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who wrote, “Sounds good, Michelle!”

Shortly after posting the “Barack O-Boring” tweet, Michelle joined a Facebook group called “Wife’s Mischief,” a group which is described in its ABOUT section as “A place for wives to do mischief and make life more confusing for their spouses.” Michelle’s first post in the group was a comment that simply read, “Foul deeds…from the wife.”

Uhh, we’re not relationship experts, but our amateur diagnosis is that it looks like Barack and Michelle definitely have some issues to work out!

While Barack hasn’t directly addressed Michelle’s recent online behavior, recent posts from his Twitter account suggests that all is not well in Obama-land. Shortly after Michelle joined the Wife’s Mischief group, Barack tweeted, “She will not stop playing the drums…all day and all night with the drums…” This post was followed up by an apparent subtweet from Michelle, who posted, “I love to make music at 3am!!”

Shortly after posting this, Michelle made a post in the Wife’s Mischief Facebook group that read, “Does anyone have any advice for how to make drums louder and sound worse?” The post received dozens of replies. Just a few minutes later, Barack tweeted, “I used to be president…now my life is a marching band…” It was definitely enough to get the gossip mill buzzing with rumors that the former First Family was going through a rough patch!

Unfortunately, based on recent posts from Barack and Michelle, it seems like their little lover’s tiff isn’t showing any signs of resolving any time soon. Just a few hours ago, Michelle tweeted “More like Barack O-Boring” for a second time, and five minutes later posted “More like Barack O-Boring” two additional times. As of this morning, Michelle has tweeted “More like Barack O-Boring” eight times in the last three days, and each tweet has received over 50 thousand retweets.

Michelle also made a post in the Wife’s Mischief group asking if any group members had suggestions for “good places to hide a husband’s neckties.” The post received over 100 comments from group members suggesting good places to hide your husband’s neckties, including behind the refrigerator and underneath a pile of leaves. Just a few hours later, Barack tweeted, “My ties…gone…I must find them…I will search everywhere. I will tear this house apart with my bare hands…” He then posted a follow-up tweet that read, “Tore up the living room floorboards with a crowbar. Found one of my ties. Six ties left to go. #SevenTies #SheHIDthem.” Michelle replied to this post by tweeting, “He’ll die before he finds them all.” It was an incredibly candid (and honestly pretty awkward!) look into the private lives of this iconic couple!

As of now, the online drama is showing no signs of slowing down. Michelle was recently made an admin of Wife’s Mischief and Barack has been tweeting nonstop about his search for his hidden neckties. It seems pretty obvious that there’s a bit of trouble in paradise for the Obamas. Here’s hoping Barack and Michelle can work through this tense time in their relationship and get their marriage back on track!