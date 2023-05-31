Um, Great: Entomologists Have Admitted That They, Too, Have No Idea If Moths Are A Cute Bug You’re Supposed To Be Careful Not To Hurt Or A Gross Bug You Can Smush

Normally when we have questions about science that are outside our comprehension, we can turn to experts in the field for guidance, but here’s a case where the so-called “experts” are just as clueless as we are: Entomologists have admitted that they, too, have no idea if moths are a cute bug you’re supposed to be careful not to hurt or a gross bug you can smush.

Well, that’s not helpful at all. Thanks for nothing, bug nerds.

The Entomological Society of America released a press release today stating, “The number one question we as entomologists get asked is whether moths are gross bugs like roaches that should be squashed with the bottom of a flip flop or beautiful bugs like butterflies that should be approached with gentle admiration. We honestly have no idea. Moths have the same kind of wings as butterflies, but the wings are usually grayish-brown and kind of gross-looking, making it unclear whether you should be delighted or skeeved out if one lands on your finger. They flutter around in the same graceful way as butterflies, but they tend to do so in swarms around lights at nighttime, which is a bit unnerving and sort of makes you think, This is a bug that should die. So it’s a toss up.”

The press release went on to say, “Look at it this way: If you get a tattoo of a butterfly or a bee it’s clear that it’s meant to evoke natural beauty, and if you get a tattoo of a spider or a centipede it’s obviously supposed to be spooky and gross. But a moth tattoo? Could go either way. The fact is that moths occupy a peculiar place in the insect hierarchy, straddling the line between beauty and revulsion, and we currently have no tests or measurements to determine if we should be burning them with Bic lighters like wood ticks or putting them in jars to display like lightning bugs. It is one of the greatest mysteries of the insect world.”

Hmm, we really don’t know what to think here.

With entomologists admitting they have no idea whether we should be treating moths like cuddly little friends or blood-sucking pests, we guess we really don’t have anywhere else to turn for answers. We’ll just have to continue on as we have been, making arbitrary judgements on a moth-by-moth basis, smushing some and admiring others. It’s not ideal, but seems like it’ll have to do for now.