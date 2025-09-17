Virtuosic Creativity: This Man Has Found A Way To Blame His Tooth Pain On Leftist Ideology

If you’re looking for creative inspiration, you’re going to want to read this story that proves human inventiveness truly knows no bounds: This man has found a way to blame his tooth pain on leftist ideology.

Wow! We are simply in awe of this man’s artistic mind.

Warren Nelson of Fort Wayne, Indiana may be a CPA by trade, but he is clearly a visionary creator at heart, because he’s spent the past 24 hours devising amazing ways to pin the blame for the pain in his right lower molar not on physiology, or poor dental hygiene, or even bad luck, but instead on progressive, leftist politics. The average person might assume that a little toothache would be normal for a 65-year-old man, but not Warren—as soon as the pain started, he told his wife it was the fault of his “DEI dentist,” a woman who Warren thinks was brainwashed into practicing “weak, feminine dentistry” at her “leftist dental school.” Building on this fascinating and creative premise, Warren even hypothesized that his dentist used up all her fluoride doing free dental work on drug addicts and criminals, leaving nothing to protect the teeth of hardworking, tax-paying Americans. After that, Warren spent the next hour muttering the phrase, “Affirmative action gave me cavities,” to himself—a sentiment so creative and original that it would leave even the most outside-the-box thinker in awe.

This is absolutely amazing. Warren might just be the Mozart of hating liberals!

A lesser creative mind may have stopped there, but instead, Warren hit on an inspired way to make Antifa culpable for his tooth pain by suggesting that it’s their good-for-nothing antics that keep him up at night grinding his teeth in the first place. “Dems are standing by watching the Antifa takeover, and it’s making my tooth and jaw hurt,” he told his wife. “Adam Schiff owes me a mouthguard, not that he’d ever admit it.”

It’s so amazing to watch a virtuoso like Warren at work. As of this afternoon, he appears to be brainstorming his most creative concept yet—the idea that he would never have rotted his teeth eating so much candy and junk food if he hadn’t had to do it to spite Michelle Obama. Needless to say, we will be following him closely to see what he comes up with next, because he is one of the most creative Americans living today!