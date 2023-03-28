We Asked 22 Cemetery Workers To Describe The Stupidest Ghost They Ever Encountered

We asked 22 cemetery workers to open up about the stupidest ghost they’re ever encountered on the job.

16. Theo Frazetta – “It was incredible. It was the ghost of a local idiot who had recently died but couldn’t afford a burial. We took pity on him and shoved his corpse under some mulch next to the groundskeepers’ shed, but apparently he wasn’t buried deep enough, and his ghost escaped. One night I saw him sitting in a port-a-potty with the door wide open, his skin aglow and his eyeballs bugging three inches out of their sockets. He was just sitting there trying to figure out how to use a calculator to solve 1+2, but he clearly had no idea how to make the calculator work. He kept pressing the number 1 and jerking the calculator sideways really fast as if that was part of the process of using a calculator, then he’d get frustrated and throw the calculator against the hand sanitizer dispenser on the wall of the port-a-potty. I asked him if he needed any help, and he nodded and said “Yes, ma’am,” but then I decided to just lock him in the port-a-potty and walk away because it seemed like it was going to take forever to teach that stupid ghost how to use a calculator.