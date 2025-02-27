We’ve All Been There: This Shy Man Is Spending The Whole Orgy Just Sitting On The Couch Petting A Guy In A Gimp Suit

If your social anxiety gets the best of you sometimes, there’s no need to feel alone, because the following story is about a situation we’ve all experienced at one time or another: This shy man is spending the whole orgy just sitting on the couch petting a guy in a gimp suit.

Who among us hasn’t had a night where we forgot our self-esteem at home?

Although there’s a room full of people he could suck and fuck at the basement orgy he’s attending, so far 34-year-old Austin Thatcher has spent the entire gathering sitting on the couch and anxiously petting a guy wearing a gimp suit who’s perched in front of him on all fours. It’s painfully obvious that Austin’s too uncomfortable to join in on the four-way unfolding before him, and it’s extra heartbreaking to see that he doesn’t even have the confidence to pick up the gimp man’s leash and take him for a walk. Instead, he’s just scrolling on his phone with one hand and repeatedly stroking the gimp suit guy on the back with the other, clearly pretending that these two activities are exactly what he came to this sex party to do.

Facepalm.

Unfortunately for Austin, the guy in the gimp suit just crawled away to suck someone else’s dick, so now Austin’s stuck wandering around the party, pretending he’s looking for the human toilet when really he’s just debating which STI diagnosis he should fake to find an excuse to leave.

No judgement on Austin, though. Pretty sure there’s not a person on Earth who hasn’t pretended to be way too interested in petting the gimp suit guy because they were nervous about trying an Eiffel Tower. We’ve all been there!