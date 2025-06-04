‘What Are They Doing, Dad?’: This Zoo Visitor Is Bashfully Explaining Sex To His Son After Two Zookeepers Started Going At It

For better or worse, this father and son’s weekend together is one they’ll never forget, thanks to the adorably awkward situation unfolding in front of them at the Cincinnati Zoo: This man is bashfully explaining sex to his son after two zookeepers started going at it.

Welp! Probably not how this man planned to have “the Sex Talk,” but these mating zookeepers aren’t really giving him a choice!

When two zookeepers began to strip each other’s clothes off right in the middle of a Cincinnati Zoo kangaroo enclosure, Ohio resident Joe Bascombe tried nonchalantly redirecting the attention of his 8-year-old son, Dylan, towards a penguin exhibit in the opposite direction. However, Joe’s attempt to call an audible was thwarted when Dylan noticed other visitors laughing and filming the two zookeepers’ quickie. Seeing Dylan try to make sense of why the zookeepers’ were thrusting against each other and making bizarre vocalizations, Joe knew exactly what was coming.

“What are they doing, Dad?” Dylan asked his father, who took a deep breath and explained in as simple terms as possible that these nude, heaving zookeepers were “making baby zookeepers.” Joe reassured Dylan that the excited sounds and faces the zookeepers were making are totally normal, and that the “zookeepers just like each other a lot, like moms and dads like each other.”

To Joe’s relief, right as Dylan was asking why the zookeepers kept changing positions and putting their mouths in different places on each other, the zookeepers’ power-fuck ended as suddenly as it began. The male zookeeper dismounted the female—both looking vaguely disappointed and avoiding eye contact as they put their clothes back on—while Joe quickly ushered Dylan away to a nearby lemur habitat.

Well, hey…the kid was going to learn at some point, why not at the zoo?

So far, Dylan’s only kept asking about sex, like if other animals have sex like zookeepers do, and whether his parents did what the zookeepers did to make him. It’s good that Dylan wasn’t scarred by the sight of two zookeepers having public sex, but oof…hang in there Joe!