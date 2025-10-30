What The Fuck? There’s A Dracula-Shaped Guy In This Therapist’s Blurred Zoom Background

Zoom has allowed more people than ever before to experience therapy remotely and obtain the benefits of mental health care from the comfort of their homes, but there’s currently a situation unfolding on a telehealth call in San Francisco that’s as confounding as it is disturbing: There’s a Dracula-shaped guy in this therapist’s blurred Zoom background.

What the fuck is happening here, exactly? This absolutely demands some kind of explanation.

Ever since 29-year-old Rylan Hazebruck joined his weekly Zoom call with his therapist, Dr. Arjun Sahni, this morning, he has been unable to stop looking at the figure moving around in the blurred-out background of the call, which is is tall and thin, appears to have long pointed ears, and clearly is wearing some sort of black cape with a peaked collar that extends past the top of its head. Even through the digital masking of the Zoom call, it’s incredibly obvious to Rylan that this figure is the exact same shape as Dracula.

Throughout the call, Rylan has been trying to get his therapist to confirm the identity of the Dracula-shaped blob hovering behind him. Early on in the session, he asked his therapist if there was anyone else in the room with him, to which Dr. Sahni replied, “I know this is not necessarily a great thing for a mental health professional to say to a patient, but you sound insane. There is nobody evil or immortal in my office, and even if there were, the idea that he is some kind of dracula is something only a psychopath would believe.”

Yikes! It’s safe to say that there’s something at least a little bit off about this meeting. The ethical thing for any therapist in this situation would be to disclose whether or not Dracula is present.

Over the course of the meeting, Dr. Sahni continued to downplay Lucas’s concerns about the Dracula-shaped splotch behind him. Even when the blurry figure spoke in a thick Eastern European accent to say that one of the most effective cures for depression was to invite “any type of guy who looks like Dracula or is Dracula” into his house and “let him drink all the sad blood out of your head and then use mind control on your neighbors,” Dr. Sahni only raised his eyebrows before returning to the subject of Rylan’s need for increased social connection.

When Rylan asked Dr. Sahni why the figure behind him had said that, Dr. Sahni replied, “That was just the janitor, and it is okay for the janitor to want to drink your blood and to demand that you let him into your house and become his minion of the night.” The blotch then told Rylan that he was writing him a prescription for a medication to stop his blood from clotting, which he said would help Rylan feel better about “being so mopey and annoying” and would give him “the kind of happy blood that’s easy to slurp”. Dr. Sahni simply nodded and said, “Even if this was Dracula saying that, which it’s not, that would be amazing advice.”

Dang, at this point it’s safe to say that Rylan should probably start looking for a new therapist. Even if he can’t confirm for sure that the shape behind Dr. Sahni is actually Dracula, the fact that his therapist isn’t being fully transparent about this is pretty troubling. Here’s hoping Rylan finds a new therapist, or that all his mental health issues are resolved after he lets a sinister creature come into his house and drain him of his blood. Either way, it looks like Rylan needs to make a big change, and soon!