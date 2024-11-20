Why Have We Allowed Sickness, War, And Poverty To Continue When We Know That Harry Potter Could End Them All With A Wave Of His Wand?

It’s no secret that our world is full of suffering. Children go hungry, innocents are killed by bombs, families share mere crusts of bread while tons of leftovers are sent to landfills on a daily basis. All of this pain horrifies me, especially because it is preventable. Why have we allowed sickness, war, and poverty to go on when we know Harry Potter could put a stop to them with a simple wave of his wand?

Why? Why are we afraid to call on Harry Potter when so many lives are at stake?

Harry Potter is a wizard—a magic wizard with incredible powers. It would take him no more than a day to create a spell that would protect kids from childhood cancer, and no more than a week to put a hex on every would-be murderer in the world, making their fingers stick together so they could not work the trigger of a gun. He is more than capable of creating a potion that would heal depression, and it’s likely he knows a spell that could produce this potion in such a quantity that mental illness as we know it would become a thing of the past. The fact that Harry Potter has not taken action on any of these issues is a fact I pray I can change in my lifetime.

They say it isn’t healthy to dwell on unanswerable questions, but when I see yet another news story about a life lost to violence or illness, I have to wonder: Where was Harry Potter? Why didn’t he use a Time-Turner to attend these people’s deathbeds and save them with a magical healing plant of some kind? Even Ron Weasley could do it. What the hell else is he up to? The guy is a joke! Seriously, Ron, take one minute out of your day to use the Extension Charm to make a poor person’s house enormous. It’s the least you could do.

It’s not easy to live in this world knowing that Harry Potter could improve it, but chooses not to. I am immensely proud of the work my wife Amal Clooney does as a human rights lawyer, but at the same time, I hate to watch her work twelve-hour days representing genocide victims in court when Harry Potter could have expelliarmus-ed away all the perpetrators’ weapons without batting an eye. I understand that Harry Potter has a wife and children. Family demands come first. But when people are dying, it’s time to step up.

My hope is that within the next year, Harry Potter will have ended all human suffering permanently. I know that he can do it—the question is when. Please join me in begging Harry Potter to fulfill his duty to humanity. It is time.