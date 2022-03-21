Will Wonders Never Cease? This Bread Is Swirled With Cinnamon And Raisins Both

Just when we thought we’d seen it all, an astonishing feat of human ingenuity has come along to remind us that this wondrous, extraordinary world can still surprise us: This bread is swirled with cinnamon and raisins both.

Truly, the miracles of this modern age are without number.

From the outside, this unassuming loaf of bread may appear like any other, but take a slice from its middle and your curiosity will be rewarded with a marvelous secret: Inside the bread hides a heavenly swirl of fragrant spice obtained from the inner bark of the prized cinnamomum tree and ground to mouthwatering perfection. And what else is swirled among the spice? You will be overjoyed to learn that it is indeed the noble raisin, its wrinkled form belying a bursting abundance of flavor such that the full unabated bounty of a vineyard at harvest is present in every bewitching bite of this incredible bread. Such a pairing seems the stuff of fanciful children’s rhymes or Dionysiac feasts in the myths of old, but in this astonishing day we live in, all from the loftiest kings to the humblest commonfolk can partake of this culinary wonder as often as they please.

As once mankind stared raptly at the Hanging Gardens of Babylon or watched one of our own set foot upon the moon, so now do we in hushed awe regard the whorling galaxy of cinnamon within this bread, dotted as it is with splendid astral bodies of raisin. For even a single slice of cinnamon raisin swirl bread to exist in this world would be a blessing, but that its rich symphony of flavor can be readily enjoyed by any hungry patron of a Kroger five-and-dime is an achievement the likes of which even history’s most extravagant visionaries would not have dared dream before it came to pass. To be alive at a time when bread can wed the earthy warmth of cinnamon with the bright, soaring sweetness of raisins is to know a supreme and singular joy, and we can hardly refrain from pinching ourselves with every bite to make sure this miracle of baking isn’t just some wild, hallucinatory fantasy.

Truth be told, there are still times when we can’t believe it’s real.

O, offer us not manna from heaven nor ambrosia purloined from Olympian tables—how could they hope to compare to the merry pageant of spice and fruit swirled so virtuosically into this bread? Indeed, the jubilant combination of cinnamon and raisin in this bread leaves us with only one further desire: To lightly toast it, and gently spread the toasted bread with butter, so that the the butter melts in amongst the cinnamon and raisins and lends to their harmonious union a savory saltiness besides.

Imagine. Simply imagine.

It never ceases to amaze us what greater ecstasies this world can yet produce. How lucky we are to have been born at a time when bread is swirled with such spectacular wonders!