Wow, Desperate Much? This Salmon Is Swimming Hundreds Of Miles Upstream Just To Get Laid

Everyone wants to have sex, but there’s definitely such a thing as trying too hard, and it’s never a good look. We’ve got the perfect example right here: This salmon is swimming hundreds of miles upstream just to get laid.

Yikes. Well, if “cringebarrassment” wasn’t already a word, it is now.

This salmon is totally making itself look desperate as hell by literally swimming at top speed, against the current, upstream, all the way from the ocean back to where it was born just to knock boots with some strange. The absolute horndog is so focused on pussy that it apparently DNGAF how pathetic this whole display looks, and is even willing to jump up waterfalls and forgo eating and sleeping just to get a little action.

Literally everyone seeing this salmon knows exactly what it’s after, and it’s giving major ew. Swimming a couple of miles upstream to spray your milt around a little, sure, but going hundreds of miles over the course of multiple weeks with nothing else on your mind but getting your rocks off? Dude…just, no…

Yep, this is one fish we would definitely regret taking to a party.

We get it, sex is fun, and no one should be shamed for doing what they were born to do. But there’s just something majorly pathetic about a salmon literally turning bright red, having its mouth become all hooked, and beginning to rot while still alive just because it wants some poontang. Have a little self respect here, and take some lessons in chilling the F out. This is as desperate as it gets.