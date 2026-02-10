WTF Does He Think Will Happen: The Guy In This 1-Minute Stretching Video Keeps Saying It’s Okay If Dark, Unsettling Thoughts Come Up

Unfortunately, your little relaxing break from work to do a quick exercise video just took a seriously bizarre turn, because the guy in this one-minute stretching video keeps saying it’s okay if dark, unsettling thoughts come up.

Like, what the fuck does he think is going to happen to you mentally during this brief physical warm-up?

Despite the fact that he’s just spending 56 seconds showing viewers how to do a basic stretch, the guy in the video, “Matthew_Fitness,” is using up a lot of time reminding you that this pose might “unearth unexpected emotions.” Literally as soon as he gets down on a yoga mat and assumes what’s basically just the figure four stretch, he faces the camera to say, “If uncomfy feelings start to surface, don’t fight them. Sit with the darkness. It’s okay.”

Sure… but why would that happen during a video titled “Glute Stretch – Do Twice A Day?”

After instructing viewers to “sink deeper into the pose,” Matthew_Fitness then closes his eyes and while shaking his head, saying, “You are not who you were. That person is no longer you,” which again, sure, but literally what does that have to do with briefly trying to loosen up your glutes because you spend all day sitting at a desk? Unfortunately, that question remains unanswered as the video ends with a single tear rolling down Matthew_Fitness’s cheek as he says “It has been a pleasure moving with you. Namaste.”

Alrighty then. While we can probably guess that he’s referring to how the body stores some kind of trauma that can be released through stretching, it seems crazy that a video like this would unleash that, and if you think that’s what’s going to happen during this one short stretch, then you are likely deeply mentally unwell yourself. Cheers!