Absolutely Delightful: Warby Parker Glasses Will Now Come With A Tiny Ant On A Tiny Scaffold Who Cleans Your Glasses Like A Window Washer

Warby Parker has a longstanding reputation as one of the most fun and innovative brands in eyewear, and we think they may just have outdone themselves with their adorable new offering: Warby Parker glasses will now come with a tiny ant on a tiny scaffold who cleans your glasses like a window washer.

Well, this is simply delightful!

The company announced in a press release that, moving forward, every single pair of glasses they sell will come equipped with a tiny scaffold suspended on two tiny cables, upon which will perch a tiny little ant in tiny ant overalls whose job is to keep the glasses’ lenses clean with his tiny ant squeegee. “Our customers will never again deal with cloudy glasses, because from now on a happy little ant will spend all day lugging his microscopic plastic bucket of cleaning fluid up and down each lens, whistling audibly as he works and pausing every so often to wipe sweat from his tiny brow,” said Warby Parker. “The ant may occasionally be noticeable in the glasses wearer’s field of vision, but we hope that this will serve to remind them of the great job he is doing buffing their lenses with his impossibly small microfiber cloth.”

“The ant will take a break every day between noon and one to eat his lunch—some tree sap from a little metal pail,” the company added. “This is an important part of the ant’s contract and we ask that our customers respect his time while he dangles his minuscule legs over the scaffold and enjoys his food.”

Wow, this is pretty stinkin’ adorable. We can’t wait to get our hands on some of these ant-equipped glasses!