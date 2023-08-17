Absolutely Fucking Horrifying: Someone Is Gently Knocking At The Door At 2:15 In The Afternoon

If you’re a horror junkie who wants to hear something so fucking terrifying you won’t be able to sleep for days, here you go: Someone is gently knocking at the door at 2:15 in the afternoon.

Holy shit. This is a nightmare scenario.

Yep, a sunny, laid-back afternoon just became a chest-pounding, cold sweat-inducing nightmare now that a gentle, non-urgent rapping is calling for attention at the front door, indicating the presence of a visitor at an hour of the day when no friends, family members, or even deliveries were expected. Could it be a pair of elderly religious missionaries? An overeager political canvasser? A weird person who is having car trouble and for some reason doesn’t own a phone? A parentless child selling candy? Each disturbing possibility of what frightful sights could be behind that door is more bone-chilling than the last.

Knock knock. Knock knock knock.

Being that it’s midday, there’s an obvious temptation to simply pretend as if no one is home, but that opens up the possibility of an even more horrifying scenario: More knocking. As paralyzing as the fear of the initial knocking may have been, the level of anxiety and horror caused by a follow-up knock would be even worse. Is it better to confront whatever guilt-tripping fundraiser or eye contact-making stranger is here to invade normality head-on, or to draw the blinds and hide in a closet while praying until the threat has passed? Sadly, all options here are equally nightmarish.

Knock knock knock.

This is a petrifying scenario, plain and simple. No amount of foresight can ever prepare someone for the horrors that are unleashed when a set of knuckles meets a door in the middle of the day. You’d be forgiven for biting your fingers down to the bone after hearing about this, because this is as unsettling as it gets.