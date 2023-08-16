Added Authority: This Policeman Is Wearing A Witch Hat

In the United States, police officers typically derive their authority from a badge and a gun, but one member of law enforcement seems to have augmented his power with an extra accessory: This policeman is wearing a witch hat.

Wow! It looks like this officer has the power of both the state police force and dark magic on his side!

Martin Keyes, a patrol officer in Akron, Ohio, may be making his typical rounds in the city’s downtown today, but he is commanding more respect than ever thanks to the jet black witch’s hat that sits atop his head. Any would-be criminals in Akron will likely be thinking twice about shoplifting or pickpocketing when they see the forbiddingly pointy tip of Officer Keyes’ hat coming down the sidewalk—a hat that suggests that he is perhaps a sorcerer in addition to being a police academy graduate. It would be impossible to tell just by looking at Officer Keyes whether he’d be more apt to handcuff you or turn you into a toad with his magic wand, and it’s just that ambiguity that gives him some extra weight to swing around while he does his job maintaining law and order.

We are seriously in awe of this incredibly powerful, potentially magical police officer. You won’t catch us committing any crimes in Akron today, because the mere sight of Officer Keyes’ getup has us quaking in our boots. If you don’t want to get arrested or hexed, keep your distance!