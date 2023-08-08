At Last Night’s Concert Someone Threw A Battery At Drake, But Then He Caught It And Whipped It Right Back, And Then They Just Kept Throwing It Back And Forth, And It Was Cool For A While But Then Kinda Boring

This summer, there’s been an unfortunate spike in incidents in which fans throw objects at musicians while they’re performing onstage. While many artists have denounced these actions due to their potential for serious harm, the latest incident proves this trend also has the potential to be deeply boring: At last night’s show at Madison Square Garden, someone threw a battery at Drake, but then Drake caught it and whipped it right back, and then they just kept throwing it back and forth, and it was cool for a while but then kinda boring.

Yikes. No concertgoer should have to suffer through something like this.

In the middle of performing his 2018 hit “Nice For What,” Drake abruptly stopped rapping as a size D battery was thrown at him from somewhere in the pit. Fortunately, Drake quickly caught battery and prevented what could’ve been a pretty gnarly injury, and as he proudly held the battery up to the crowd, the whole place went wild with cheers. Drake then shouted, “If you come for the king, you best not miss,” before immediately chucking the battery back at the culprit to even louder applause. But in a total surprise twist, the guy caught the battery again, too, and so he and Drake entered into a heated battle while the crowd chanted “Drake! Drake! Drake!”

However, things definitely took a turn when Drake no longer appeared angry at the guy at all, and even started laughing and smiling while throwing the battery at the man. In fact, as seen in cell phone footage, after a couple minutes the whole thing straight up just looked like two guys having a good time playing catch. At that point, Drake’s backing music officially cut out, as someone backstage must’ve realized Drake was way too engrossed in this game of catch to finish “Nice For What” any time soon, and even the fans who were filming the interaction put down their phones. Fans started booing and yelling at Drake to start rapping again, but it fell on deaf ears as Drake and the guy were joyfully lobbing underhand tosses to one another.

C’mon, Drake. People paid good money for those seats. No one wants to see this for more than a minute or two.

But after half an hour of uninterrupted catch, even Drake’s most dedicated fans accepted that Drake had no intention of performing the rest of his set and it was time to head out. As the lights came on in MSG to signal that the concert was over, Drake and the guy continued throwing the battery back and forth as every last attendee left the arena.

Goddamn. This just goes to show that this trend of throwing stuff at musicians seriously needs to stop, because it doesn’t just come with the danger of harm, but with the danger of boredom, too.