Awesome! BetterHelp And Cameo Are Joining Forces So Customers Can Receive Therapy From Former Recurring Cast Members Of ‘The Office’

If you’re currently seeking mental health treatment, you’ll definitely want to check out this incredible corporate partnership that’s reinventing therapy as we know it: BetterHelp and Cameo are joining forces so customers can receive therapy from former recurring cast members of The Office.

Sign us up, please! What an amazing way to encourage people struggling with mental illness to seek help!

Thanks to an ingenious collaboration between online therapy platform BetterHelp and personalized celebrity video app Cameo, the performers behind iconic supporting characters from The Office like Bob Vance and Meredith Palmer are now available on demand to offer comprehensive mental health counseling sessions ranging between 30 seconds and three minutes. Launched as “DundieCare Telehealth,” the service allows users to book sessions with a recurring Office actor of their choice by submitting the details of their behavioral disorder and/or trauma via the app’s intake form. Then, within 24 hours, they will receive a video message in which the actor unpacks the potential causes of and possible treatments for their mental health issues. Though DundieCare Telehealth only launched this week, it’s already been a smashing success for BetterHelp and Cameo—according to Cameo representatives, Brian Baumgartner, who played fan-favorite side character Kevin Malone, earned over $15,000 in requests for psychiatric counseling in just two days.

“While most health insurance companies won’t cover the cost of a Cameo video, and these actors aren’t yet licensed to prescribe medications, no other telehealth platform is offering consumers the chance to hear actress Melora Hardin diagnose them with high-functioning autism in character as Jan, with all the sexually domineering hilarity she brought to her relationship with Michael Scott in the show,” explained Marcus Aguilar, the Creative Director behind this one-of-a-kind corporate partnership. “Whether you’re seeking help for yourself, or you want to surprise a friend going through a manic-depressive episode with a video of Oscar Nuñez urging them to enter a psychiatric wellness center, DundieCare Telehealth is here to ensure no Office fan has to suffer in silence.”

Wow. If you ask us, BetterHelp and Cameo deserve all the praise in the world for DundieCare Telehealth. Who knows how many lives The Office’s widely beloved cast members are going to save thanks to this brilliant collaboration? Absolutely amazing.