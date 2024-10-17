Awesome: DoorDash Has Announced That If Your Driver Dies En Route To Your House, Their Next Of Kin Will Be Required To Deliver Your Food

If you’re hungry, go ahead and order from DoorDash, because no matter what, they’re going to make sure you get fed without having to leave your home: DoorDash has announced that if your driver dies en route to your house, their next of kin will be required to deliver your food.

So much yes!

Starting this week, as soon as a DoorDash drivers accepts your order, you can rest assured that your food will be delivered no matter what tragedy might befall your driver. According to the company, if a driver dies at any point in the order process, their next of kin will immediately be summoned to get your purchase to your door at no extra cost to you. Better yet, if the driver’s next of kin is more than 30 minutes late (which, let’s face it, might happen, especially if the next of kin lives out of state) you will receive a 100 percent refund on your order, which will come directly out of the deceased driver’s account!

DoorDash has seriously come through with this one! This policy applies to life threatening injuries as well, so don’t panic that there’s some loophole where you won’t get the food because your driver is only on life support. No matter what happens to your driver—car accident, sudden heart attack, drive-by shooting—DoorDash will make sure you get your Pad Thai without ever stepping foot outside.

Other. delivery companies should be taking notes, because this is customer service at its best!