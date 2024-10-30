Awesome: Panera Bread Has Launched A Patreon For Fans To Support Its Soups And Salads

If there’s a creator whose work you really enjoy, the best way to support them is by putting your money where your mouth is. Fortunately, one of the top creators in the game just made it easier than ever to show them some love: Panera Bread has launched a Patreon for fans to support its soups and salads.

Panera Bread fans, get in on this ASAP!

In an effort to increase their creative freedom and ensure their ability to earn a livable income from their creations, Panera has launched a Patreon to offer fans a chance to fund their soups and salads directly. With several different payment tiers, Panera patrons can show their support for their favorite maker in the baked goods space and receive cool, Panera-specific perks at a price point that won’t break the bank. For instance, subscribers at the $5 per month “Sandwich Lover” tier will get a bumper sticker with a drawing depicting their favorite Panera salad, and those who subscribe at the $25 per month “Bread Bowl Fanatic” tier will get the chance to have a 10-minute Zoom with a real-life Panera employee.

“With the rising cost of so many goods, like croutons and lemons, there’s never been a more difficult time to be a creator,” explained Panera Bread. “Thanks to Patreon, we will be able to support ourselves full-time as soup and salad makers, which has always been our passion and our goal.”

Heck yes!

It’s so awesome that Patreon gives creators the ability to earn a sustainable living from their work, and it’s great to see Panera take advantage of this incredible platform. Way to go, Panera!